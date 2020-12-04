ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey detected an all-time high of 32,381 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Turkey's COVID-19 toll kept hitting record daily increases nearly every day of the past week.

"We detected 32,381 new cases today. The death toll has increased by 187 to 14,316. Hospitalized people in critical condition count 5,611," the ministry said in an update.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, a third COVID-19 wave has begun in several Turkish provinces, including the capital area of Istanbul.