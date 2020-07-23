ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Turkey has registered 902 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day increase since June 6, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, 902 new COVID-19 cases have been detected.

In total, 222,402 have been infected. Nineteen have died, with the death toll totaling 5,545," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

Another 1,203 patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total to 205,214.