Turkey's Death Toll From COVID-19 Exceeds 400 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:08 PM

The death toll from COVID-19 in Turkey has surpassed 400, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Turkey has surpassed 400, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

According to the agency, 69 people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 425.

The World Health Organization has counted over 900,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

