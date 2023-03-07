UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Death Toll From February Quakes Tops 46,000 - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) More than 46,000 people have been confirmed dead in the earthquakes that rocked Turkey early in February, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon our 46,104 citizens who lost their lives, and offer our condolences to their relatives," the president said in a speech following a presidential cabinet meeting.

Erdogan said that the February 6 quakes and their aftershocks had led to the highest number of single-day casualties and the gravest devastation and suffering in Turkey's modern history.

Quakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale were felt across 11 Turkish provinces, affecting 62 districts and 10,190 villages, the president estimated. More than 230,000 buildings collapsed or were severely damaged by the tremors and are no longer inhabitable, he added.

