ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The death toll from the wildfires in Turkey has increased to eight, while the number of injured now stands at 864, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.

The previously reported casualties included six people dead and 410 injured.

"We have a total of seven fatalities due to the fires in Manavgat [the Antalya province] ... We have one fatality in Marmaris," Koca tweeted.

According to the minister, out of 507 people who were injured by the fire in Manavgat, 497 have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, out of 203 people who were injured by the fire in Marmaris and Bodrum, 186 have been discharged. Mersin had 154 injured, all of whom have been discharged.

Earlier in the week, forest fires broke out in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey. The country has recently put out 107 wildfires, according to Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli.