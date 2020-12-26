Turkey's Defence Minister Flies To Libya: Media Report
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:33 PM
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar travelled to Libya on Saturday flanked by top military officers to inspect Turkish units in the war-torn country, the official Anadolu news agency reported
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar travelled to Libya on Saturday flanked by top military officers to inspect Turkish units in the war-torn country, the official Anadolu news agency reported.
The unscheduled visit comes after eastern Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar called on his fighters to "drive out" Turkish forces backing the UN-recognised government, as talks drag on to end a long-running war in the oil-rich nation.