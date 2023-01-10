Turkey has not taken and will not take any steps that could harm the Syrian opposition, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday amid a thaw in Ankara's relations with the Syrian government

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Turkey has not taken and will not take any steps that could harm the Syrian opposition, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday amid a thaw in Ankara's relations with the Syrian government.

In late December, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The talks marked the first official meeting between the defense chiefs of Ankara and Damascus in 11 years. Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Ankara with the Syrian National Council head, Mahmut Maslat, and other opposition leaders.

"Turkey has not taken and will not take any steps that could harm the Syrian opposition," Akar said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The Ankara-backed Syrian armed groups should act consciously without giving in to "provocations" amid Syrian protests against the Damascus-Ankara rapprochement, the minister added.

"We hope that the dialogue will develop through meetings and will contribute to peace and stability in the region," Akar said, as quoted by Anadolu.

Akar also expressed hope in "the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their lands."

Following the landmark defense ministers' talks in Moscow, the Turkish foreign minister said that Ankara had proposed holding a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country.