Turkey's Drones To 'Fly Above Europe' Soon - Industry Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Turkey's Drones to 'Fly Above Europe' Soon - Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The time is near when Turkey's Bayraktar drones will be used in the European airspace, given the interest they have gained in various countries, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said on Thursday.

"Our successes in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles were instrumental in the growth of demand for these products in certain countries.

In the near future, Turkish drones will fly above Europe," Varank said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Describing Turkey as the world's leading producer of drones, Varank said that the next goal is to use this experience in other technology areas and keep abreast of emerging industry novelties. All these objectives are outlined in Turkey's 2030 strategy for industrial and technological development, according to the minister.

More Stories From World

