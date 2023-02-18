- Home
Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 39,600 - Interior Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Turkey's earthquake death toll has risen to 39,672, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.
"As a result of earthquakes, we have lost 39,672 people so far," Soylu said at a briefing on Friday.
