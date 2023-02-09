UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 14,351 - Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 14,351 - Vice President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 14,351, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that 14,014 were killed.

"At the moment, 14,351 people have died as a result of collapse or destruction in this great catastrophe that we have experienced," Oktay said.

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Died Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

10 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

45 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

55 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.