(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 14,351, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that 14,014 were killed.

"At the moment, 14,351 people have died as a result of collapse or destruction in this great catastrophe that we have experienced," Oktay said.