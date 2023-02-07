(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from earthquakes in southeastern Turkey has risen to 1,762, with more than 12,000 injured, Orhan Tatar, the director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said.

"At the moment, 1,762 people have died, 12,068 have been injured," Tatar said at a briefing.

According to him, more than 6,800 buildings collapsed.