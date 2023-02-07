UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 2,316, Over 13,000 Injured - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 2,316, Over 13,000 Injured - Authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey rose to 2,316, the number of injured increased to 13,293, Orhan Tatar, the director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said.

Earlier, authorities reported 1,762 fatalities and over 12,000 injuries.

"As a result of earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras, 2,316 people died, 13,293 people were injured," Tatar told reporters.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died Kahramanmaras From

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

2 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

2 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.