ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey rose to 2,316, the number of injured increased to 13,293, Orhan Tatar, the director of the earthquake and risk reduction of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said.

Earlier, authorities reported 1,762 fatalities and over 12,000 injuries.

"As a result of earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras, 2,316 people died, 13,293 people were injured," Tatar told reporters.