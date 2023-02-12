ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The number of people who have died as a result of the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey currently stands at over 24,600, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay says.

On Saturday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey's death toll from the earthquakes had risen to 22,327, while the number of injured stood at 80,278.

"As a result of the earthquakes, 24,617 people have died," Oktay said at a media briefing late on Saturday night.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said earlier on Saturday that over 2,000 aftershocks were registered in the country's southeastern regions following the initial powerful earthquake that hit Turkey in the early hours of Monday. Syria has also been affected by the devastating earthquakes, with its current death toll standing at over 1,380, according to the health ministry.