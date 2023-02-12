(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 29,605 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.

"As of 3:55 p.m. (12:55 GMT), 29,605 people died," the AFAD said in a statement.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 30,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.