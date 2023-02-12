Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 29,605 - Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has risen to 29,605 people, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.
"As of 3:55 p.m. (12:55 GMT), 29,605 people died," the AFAD said in a statement.
On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 30,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.