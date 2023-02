(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Turkey's earthquake death toll has risen to 20,213 and the number of injured to 80,052, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"According to the latest data, the death toll is 20,213 people, 80,052 people were injured," Koca said at a briefing in the province of Hatay.