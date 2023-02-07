UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Tops 3,700 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Turkey's earthquake death toll increased to 3,703 and the number of injured to 22,286, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Tuesday

"At the moment, 3,703 people have died, 22,286 have been injured," the ministry said.

