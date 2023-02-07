UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Earthquake Death Toll Tops 4,500, Over 26,000 People Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 11:26 PM

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey increased to 4,544 and the number of injured to 26,725, Orhan Tatar, the director of the earthquake and risk reduction at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey increased to 4,544 and the number of injured to 26,725, Orhan Tatar, the director of the earthquake and risk reduction at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest information, 4,544 people died, 26,725 were injured," Tatar told reporters.

