Turkey's economy increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, after a sharp slowdown a year earlier caused by the pandemic, the official Turkish Statistical Institution (TurkStat) announced on Thursday

ANKARA, Sept. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey's economy increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, after a sharp slowdown a year earlier caused by the pandemic, the official Turkish Statistical Institution (TurkStat) announced on Thursday.

Compared with the previous quarter, the growth was 0.9 percent, TurkStat added.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices increased by 52.4 percent to 1.58 trillion Turkish liras (around 188.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in this period, said the report.

The growth mainly came from services and manufacturing sector, TurkStat said.

Exports grew by 60 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while imports grew by 19.2 percent.