UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Economy Up 21.7 Pct In Q2

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:24 PM

Turkey's economy up 21.7 pct in Q2

Turkey's economy increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, after a sharp slowdown a year earlier caused by the pandemic, the official Turkish Statistical Institution (TurkStat) announced on Thursday

ANKARA, Sept. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Turkey's economy increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, after a sharp slowdown a year earlier caused by the pandemic, the official Turkish Statistical Institution (TurkStat) announced on Thursday.

Compared with the previous quarter, the growth was 0.9 percent, TurkStat added.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices increased by 52.4 percent to 1.58 trillion Turkish liras (around 188.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in this period, said the report.

The growth mainly came from services and manufacturing sector, TurkStat said.

Exports grew by 60 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while imports grew by 19.2 percent.

Related Topics

Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Sialkot- Kharian Motorway to reduce travel time, c ..

Sialkot- Kharian Motorway to reduce travel time, create thousands of job opportu ..

18 seconds ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

22 seconds ago
 264 new development schemes being launched in Rwp

264 new development schemes being launched in Rwp

3 minutes ago
 Taekwondo kicks its way into Paralympics

Taekwondo kicks its way into Paralympics

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's consumer price rises 2.6 pct in August

S.Korea's consumer price rises 2.6 pct in August

3 minutes ago
 European stocks edge ahead at open

European stocks edge ahead at open

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.