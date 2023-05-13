(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) President of the Turkish Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said on Saturday that the votes cast for Muharrem Ince, who withdrew his candidacy from the presidential election, will not be nullified.

Ince, the leader of the Memleket party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy on Thursday, three days before the election. Voting at polling stations abroad took place from April 27-May 9, with more than 1.8 million Turkish citizens cast their votes. Muharrem Ince's name was on the ballots.

"The Council decided that the votes cast for the candidate who withdrew his candidacy are valid," Yener said, as quoted by the IHA news agency.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. The second round, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

Now, there are only three presidential candidates. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, will run against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.