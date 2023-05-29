UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Electoral Chief Declares Erdogan Winner Of Runoff Election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Turkey's Electoral Chief Declares Erdogan Winner of Runoff Election

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote, the Supreme Election Council chief said on Sunday.

"After processing 99.43% of the ballots from polling stations in Turkey and in foreign missions and border crossings, Erdogan received 52.

14% of the vote, while (Kemal) Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%. According to preliminary data, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected the new president of Turkey," Ahmet Yener told a press conference.

Erdogan is more than 2 million votes ahead of his opposition rival, the official said.

The final results of the election will be published in the official bulletin on June 1.

