Turkey's Energy Minister Accuses Opposition Leader Of Manipulating Facts About Blackouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez on Friday called statements of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu about 4 million citizens deprived of electricity due to debts "manipulation and distortion of facts."

Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party and Turkey's main opposition force, said that his house was cut off from grid after his refusal to pay electricity bills due to high tariffs. He added that he will spend a week at his home without electricity as a protest against high energy prices.

"The discourse that Kilicdaroglu is trying to begin is based on manipulation and distortion of facts.

As of today, the number of consumers cut off from electricity amounted to 278,000 among all consumer categories. It is 0.6% of the total number of consumers," Donmez said on Twitter.

Prices of gas and electricity in Turkey soared on January 1, resulting in protests in several regions. Gas prices increased by 25% for industrial consumers and by 50% for households. Electricity prices grew from 52% to 130%, depending on the consumer group.

Devlet Bahceli, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party, a far-right member of the ruling alliance, said that Kilicdaroglu will be forced to pay his electricity bills by the people in the event of failing to do so voluntarily.

