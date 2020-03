Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish embassy in Russia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish embassy in Russia told Sputnik.

The Turkish delegation also includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other high-ranking officials.

The sides are set to discuss recent escalations in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.