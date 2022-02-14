Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for his first visit to the UAE in nearly a decade, Emirati state media reported

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for his first visit to the UAE in nearly a decade, Emirati state media reported.

"President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday in the UAE" for a two-day visit, said the official WAM news agency. "He was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi."