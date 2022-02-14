UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Arrives In UAE On First Visit Since 2013

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE on first visit since 2013

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for his first visit to the UAE in nearly a decade, Emirati state media reported

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for his first visit to the UAE in nearly a decade, Emirati state media reported.

"President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Monday in the UAE" for a two-day visit, said the official WAM news agency. "He was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi."

Related Topics

Turkey UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Tayyip Erdogan Media Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

10 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

19 minutes ago
 Norwegian Air Carrier Suspends Flights in Ukrainia ..

Norwegian Air Carrier Suspends Flights in Ukrainian Airspace

5 seconds ago
 Punjab Polo Cup to swing into action on Tuesday

Punjab Polo Cup to swing into action on Tuesday

7 seconds ago
 About 0.1 mln saplings to be planted in Torghar: D ..

About 0.1 mln saplings to be planted in Torghar: DC

8 seconds ago
 Shoigu Calls Foreign Submarine Entering Russian Wa ..

Shoigu Calls Foreign Submarine Entering Russian Waters Completely Unreasonable A ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>