Turkey's Erdogan Asks Forgiveness For Quake Rescue Delays

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked for forgiveness over rescue delays while visiting one of the areas hit hardest by the deadly earthquake earlier this month

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked for forgiveness over rescue delays while visiting one of the areas hit hardest by the deadly earthquake earlier this month.

Erdogan, who is seeking another term as president after two decades in power.

In the last election in 2018, Erdogan handily beat his secular opposition rival in that province.

"Due to the devastating effect of the tremors and the bad weather, we were not able to work the way we wanted in Adiyaman for the first few days.

I apologise for this," Erdogan said.

The February 6 quake killed more then 44,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighbouring Syria.

The catastrophe struck just as Erdogan was gaining momentum and starting to lift his approval numbers from a low suffered during a dire economic crisis that exploded last year.

Shortly after the quake, Erdogan had admitted "shortcomings" in the government's handling of the disaster.

