Turkey's Erdogan Attends Lavish Sharia Wedding In Bosnia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared as a witness at a Sharia wedding ceremony in Bosnia on Friday, which saw his friend's daughter tie the knot with a local businessman.

The bride Jasmina Izetbegovic is the daughter of Bakir Izetbegovic, the president of the Bosniak nationalist and Islamist SDA party, and granddaughter of late Bosnian wartime leader Alija Izetbegovic.

Erdogan is reportedly friends with the entire Izetbegovic clan.

The wedding was widely covered by local media. The crowded ceremony for 250 guests cost an estimated 1 million Bosnian marks ($600,000).

Erdogan, who has been spearheading political islam by bolstering ties with Muslim countries, met with the three-part presidency of the Muslim-majority Balkan nation and was greeted by crowds of Bosniaks chanting "Turkey! Turkey!"

