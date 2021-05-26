(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday sided with his interior minister after a fugitive mafia boss accused Suleyman Soylu of ties to the Turkish underworld

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday sided with his interior minister after a fugitive mafia boss accused Suleyman Soylu of ties to the Turkish underworld.

"Attacks on our interior ministry chief are directed by those who do not want our country to be orderly and peaceful. This attack aims at a strong Turkey... We stand by our minister," Erdogan said at a meeting with his AKP party in parliament.

Soylu, a 51-year-old former businessman and a career politician, said on Tuesday that he would not step down, after several opposition parties called for his resignation.

A scandal erupted after Sedat Peker, a mob boss who has been hiding abroad for more than a year, released a series of video clips on YouTube, accusing several senior AKP politicians of serious crimes. Peker said Soylu offered him police escorts and tipped him off on a criminal probe into him, allowing him to flee.