Turkey's Erdogan Blames Israel For 'Heinous Attacks' On Al-Aqsa Worshippers

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel on Saturday of provoking clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque in the disputed holy city of Jerusalem.

"We strongly condemn Israel's heinous attacks against our first qibla Al Aqsa Mosque, that are unfortunately being carried out every Ramadan. As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances," he tweeted.

Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters broke out in Jerusalem's Old City overnight after thousands gathered at one of islam's holiest sites for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan. The Red Crescent estimated that more than 200 Palestinians were wounded. Israel said 17 officers were hurt.

Tensions have been running high in Jerusalem in the past weeks as Israeli supreme court prepares to hold a hearing on potential evictions of Palestinians from their homes in the land occupied by Jewish settlers.

