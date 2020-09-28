UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Calls For Bringing All Regional Actors To Solve Issues In Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday spoke in favor of resolving the current tensions in the Mediterranean by bringing all involved sides to the negotiating table

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday spoke in favor of resolving the current tensions in the Mediterranean by bringing all involved sides to the negotiating table.

"We can resolve the problems in the Mediterranean by gathering all regional actors in the same table, not excluding each other," Erdogan said at a symposium on international maritime law and the Eastern Mediterranean, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

The president said that Ankara wished for dialogue and cooperation and not for conflict, according to the news outlet.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

