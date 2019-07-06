(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli, led by the eastern-based Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, media reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the president.

The Turkish Anadolu news agency reported, citing the sources, that Erdogan had made his statement during his meeting with Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's western-based Government of National Accord, which opposed the LNA.

During their meeting in Istanbul, the Turkish president expressed his support for Sarraj, as well as peace and stability in Libya.

Erdogan and Sarraj also discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and the recent developments in Libya.

The LNA has been engaged in an operation to regain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed Government of National Accord, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive. The violent escalation of the years-long conflict has claimed hundreds of lives.