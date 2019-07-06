UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Calls For Ending Libyan Eastern Forces' Offensive On Tripoli - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:00 AM

Turkey's Erdogan Calls for Ending Libyan Eastern Forces' Offensive on Tripoli - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli, led by the eastern-based Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, media reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the president.

The Turkish Anadolu news agency reported, citing the sources, that Erdogan had made his statement during his meeting with Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's western-based Government of National Accord, which opposed the LNA.

During their meeting in Istanbul, the Turkish president expressed his support for Sarraj, as well as peace and stability in Libya.

Erdogan and Sarraj also discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and the recent developments in Libya.

The LNA has been engaged in an operation to regain control over Tripoli, where the GNA is based, since April. The UN-backed Government of National Accord, in its turn, has launched a counteroffensive. The violent escalation of the years-long conflict has claimed hundreds of lives.

Related Topics

Army Tripoli Istanbul Libya Tayyip Erdogan April Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes agreement for transitional period in ..

7 hours ago

UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princes ..

7 hours ago

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

8 hours ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

8 hours ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

8 hours ago

Cricket: World Cup table

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.