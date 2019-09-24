(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) More effort is needed to stop an outflow of 4 million refugees from the Syrian province of Idlib even though the deal between Russia and Turkey to set up a demilitarized zone there remains in place, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"We need to do everything possible to prevent a possible massacre in the city of Idlib and an immigration influx of 4 million. The memorandum we reached with Russia in Sochi still remains valid despite some setbacks.

Turkey cannot bear another migration influx," he said.

Erdogan estimated that Turkey was housing a bigger refugee population than that of 29 US states, including 3.6 million Syrians. The price tag for hosting them is $40 billion, of which $3 billion is EU funds.

Turkey, he said, is "absolutely resolute" that it will implement a plan to create a safe zone along its border in northern Syria to repatriate up to 2 million refugees, and is in talks with the United States to create a 18-mile-wide and 298-mile-long corridor.