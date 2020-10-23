Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that a ceasefire agreement signed by the warring Libyan parties in Geneva would not last long

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that a ceasefire agreement signed by the warring Libyan parties in Geneva would not last long.

Earlier in the day, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire deal, which entered into force immediately. The parties asked the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to request the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution ensuring compliance with the permanent nationwide truce.

According to Erdogan, as cited by the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency, the truce "does not seem to be reliable."

"The cease-fire agreement is not one at the highest level. Time will show how long it will persist at a lower level," Erdogan said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The Turkish leader compared the intra-Libyan ceasefire agreement to that between Azerbaijan and Armenian in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been violated by both sides.

"I hope that doesn't happen here and this [Libyan] cease-fire decision will be followed," the news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

In the meantime, the warring sides in Libya agreed on the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country within three months.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February.

The talks bring together military representatives from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, which have waged a war since 2014.