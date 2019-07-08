ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece's New Democracy party on winning Sunday's parliamentary vote, his press office said.

"Our president called the elected Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to congratulate him on his victory and express hope that the vote would benefit the Turkish-Greek ties and the entire region," the statement read.

Conservative New Democracy is on course to win the snap election by a wide margin. It is currently projected to gain a comfortable majority of 158 seats in the 300-seat Greek legislature.