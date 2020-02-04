UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Defends Using 'Glory To Ukraine!' Slogan During Trip To Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Defends Using 'Glory to Ukraine!' Slogan During Trip to Country

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended on Tuesday greeting Ukrainian guards of honor with "Glory to Ukraine!" words, a recently adopted national salute that also became part of the lexicon of Ukrainian nationalists in the 1920s

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020)

The president used this slogan as he was passing the guards at a welcoming ceremony in Kiev, where he arrived to have talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, Natalia Poklonskaya, a senior Russian lawmaker, told Sputnik she believed the Turkish president did not know about wartime atrocities committed by those who used the "Glory to Ukraine!" slogan but added she would explain it to him if they ever met.

"It is an official greeting in Ukraine. Is Ukraine not a free country? Every president who comes to Ukraine for an official visit uses this greeting," Erdogan was quoted by Turkey's Sabah daily as telling the traveling press pool on the plane.

The salute was originally used by a Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary group formed during World War II. It was adopted as an official greeting by the Ukrainian armed forces and police in 2018.

