UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Departs For Lviv To Meet With Zelenskyy, Guterres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Departs for Lviv to Meet With Zelenskyy, Guterres

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set out for an official visit to Ukraine's western city of Lviv, where he will take part in a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the A Haber broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan arrived at Ankara's Esenboga airport and boarded his plane, which departed at around 9 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). According to the broadcaster, the Turkish president is expected to land two hours after the take off.

Erdogan, Guterres and Zelenskyy will hold a trilateral meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, among other issues. The Secretary General also plans to hold bilateral talks with the Ukrainian leader. No upcoming visits of Guterres to Russia have been announced so far.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Airport

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

2 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.