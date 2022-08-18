(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set out for an official visit to Ukraine's western city of Lviv, where he will take part in a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the A Haber broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan arrived at Ankara's Esenboga airport and boarded his plane, which departed at around 9 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). According to the broadcaster, the Turkish president is expected to land two hours after the take off.

Erdogan, Guterres and Zelenskyy will hold a trilateral meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, among other issues. The Secretary General also plans to hold bilateral talks with the Ukrainian leader. No upcoming visits of Guterres to Russia have been announced so far.