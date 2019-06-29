Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday his country had paid for and expected US F-35 stealth fighter jets to be delivered

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday his country had paid for and expected US F-35 stealth fighter jets to be delivered.

"We still expect jet deliveries to go ahead. We have been transferring payments," Erdogan said during a briefing at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

The United States has threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program after it refused to scrap a deal with Russia to buy its missile systems, which Washington says may compromise its aircraft.