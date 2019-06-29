UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Expects US F-35 Jets Despite Missile Row

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:56 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Expects US F-35 Jets Despite Missile Row

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday his country had paid for and expected US F-35 stealth fighter jets to be delivered

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday his country had paid for and expected US F-35 stealth fighter jets to be delivered.

"We still expect jet deliveries to go ahead. We have been transferring payments," Erdogan said during a briefing at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

The United States has threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program after it refused to scrap a deal with Russia to buy its missile systems, which Washington says may compromise its aircraft.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Threatened Osaka Buy Japan United States Tayyip Erdogan May From

Recent Stories

Gasly under pressure, Red Bull facing uncertainty

3 minutes ago

Food exports dip 4pc to US $ 4272 mln in 11 months ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss OPEC+ Deal Extension ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Details Available on Planned Putin ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces &#039;World Governme ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.