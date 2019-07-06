UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Russian Mini-Sub Fire

Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:23 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday offered condolences to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over this week's deadly fire on a deep-sea submersible, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday offered condolences to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over this week's deadly fire on a deep-sea submersible, local media said.

The Kremlin said earlier that the two presidents had a phone conversation on Syria and the recent events in Libya.

Erdogan also sent his condolences to the families of the 14 deceased Russian sailors, according to a statement by the Turkish presidential communications directorate, cited by the Hurriyet daily.

The sailors, 13 of them holding the rank of captain, lost their lives after a fire broke out on Monday on a small submarine they used to survey the Arctic seabed near the Barents Sea. Russia said they had died of smoke inhalation.

