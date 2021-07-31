Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave on Saturday disaster zone status to the country's southern regions affected by wildfires

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave on Saturday disaster zone status to the country's southern regions affected by wildfires.

"We have declared our areas affected by wildfires as a disaster zone. We will continue to take all necessary steps to heal the wounds of our nation, pay for damage and do everything we can to make things better than before," Erdogan tweeted.