ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will traverse the country from east to west to visit the earthquake-hit city of Izmir, his administration said on Saturday.

"The president is going from Van to Izmir," the statement read.

Erdogan traveled to the eastern city of Van on Saturday for a working visit, a day after a 6.6-magnitude tremor collapsed more than a dozen buildings in Izmir, killing at least 28 people and hurting 883 others.

The quake reached the Greek island of Samos in the Aegean Sea, killing two teenagers and injuring 20 people. The Greek civil protection agency declared a six-month-long state of emergency to deal with its aftermath.