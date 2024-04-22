Turkey's Erdogan In Rare Iraq Visit To Discuss Water, Oil, Security
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Monday in neighbouring Iraq for his first state visit there in years, with water, oil and regional security issues expected to top the agenda.
Erdogan was greeted with a 21-gun salute at Baghdad's international airport by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, state television showed, with the Iraqi and Turkish national anthems played by a marching band.
The Turkish leader is scheduled to hold meetings with Sudani and President Abdel Latif Rashid in Baghdad before visiting officials in Arbil, the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Region.
"Iraq and Turkey share a history and have similarities, interests and opportunities, but also problems," Sudani said during an event at the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of a recent visit to Washington.
"Water and security will be at the top of the agenda," he said of the upcoming meeting with Erdogan, who last visited Iraq in 2011.
