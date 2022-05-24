(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ceased to exist for him as a politician due to his remarks to the US Congress, which implied that Ankara could destabilize the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Tuesday, Mitsotakis appeared before the US Congress and spoke about cooperation in the spheres of trade, economy and defense, as well as Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The prime minister urged the Congress to avoid "another source of instability on NATO's southeastern flank" when making defense procurement decisions concerning the Eastern Mediterranean, suggesting that Ankara could undermine stability in the region.

"At the meeting with him (Mitsotakis) we decided that we would not bring third countries in our relations. Despite this, he said everything that could possibly be said against Turkey during his visit to the US, asking not to give Turkey F-16s (fighter jets). We were planning to hold a strategic council meeting this year, but for me there is no such politician as Mitsotakis anymore, I will not meet with him," Erdogan said in his address to the nation after a cabinet meeting.

The president expressed hope that Washington would not make a decision on the F-16 fighter jets based on the comments of the Greek prime minister.

Following this statement, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said that Athens pursues a "policy of principles" and will not engage in polemics with the Turkish leadership.

"Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis decisively and effectively defends both our national rights and international rule of law. Greece's foreign policy is firmly rooted in history, international law and our alliances, no matter how much distress this may cause to some," Oikonomou said in a statement.

Turkey is in talks with the United States over the purchase of the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets. The administration of President Joe Biden has responded positively to the fighter jet deliveries, but the Congress has yet to approve the deal.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan met in Istanbul on March 13. After the talks, Mitsotakis said the meeting laid the groundwork for improved relations, and the High Level Cooperation Council meeting between Turkey and Greece could take place in the fall.

In recent years there has been rising tension between Turkey and Greece due to their military and naval exercises in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. They have competing ambitions and claims on gas reserves in the region. Greece accuses Turkey of violating international rules in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean due to the activities for natural gas discovery. On the other hand, Turkey claims that the drilling activities are based on its legitimate rights.