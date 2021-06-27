UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Launches Work On Controversial Black Sea Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:43 AM

Turkey's Erdogan launches work on controversial Black Sea canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the start of construction on a controversial canal aimed at easing congestion on the Bosphorus but which critics say courts environmental disaster

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the start of construction on a controversial canal aimed at easing congestion on the Bosphorus but which critics say courts environmental disaster.

The "Canal Istanbul" is a gigantic waterway running parallel to the Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean.

"Today we are opening a new page in the history of Turkish development," Erdogan said during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of a bridge forming part of the project.

The 45 kilometre (28 mile) long waterway will connect the Black Sea to global maritime networks, a strategically important issue at the heart of European geopolitics and conflicts for centuries.

Erdogan's detractors accuse him of clinging to a project that will lead Turkey to ecological disaster and debt as massive as it is unnecessary.

Erdogan devoted almost all of his speech to defending the project.

Citing the risks posed by the rising number of ships passing through the Bosphorus, Erdogan said the project was mostly aimed at "ensuring the safety of (Turkey's) citizens in Istanbul" and allowing the country to take "a more important place" in international trade.

Dismissing critics, he said: "All stages of the project have been designed in accordance with science." The project has also sparked criticism abroad, mainly in Russia, a country that fears seeing easier access to the Black Sea for NATO forces.

Under the Montreux Convention governing navigation through the Bosphorus Strait -- the only natural maritime access to the Black Sea -- countries that don't have a coastline to the waters must give advanced notification of plans for their ships to pass through the region. And then, the vessels can only stay for a limited time.

"This project in no way violates Montreux," said former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who spoke before Erdogan at the ceremony.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Turkey Istanbul Lead Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

3 minutes ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

3 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

32 minutes ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

32 minutes ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

32 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.