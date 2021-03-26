Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive on Friday Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Younes Menfi to discuss bilateral relations and steps to strengthen cooperation, the Turkish presidential office said

The meeting will be held as part of Menfi's first working visit to Turkey since the appointment to the post in March. Earlier this month, the official also paid visits to France and Egypt.

"Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Younes Menfi and council member, Abdullah Al-Lafi, will pay a working visit to Turkey on March 26 at the invitation of our president. During the first visit to Turkey since assuming office in the council, the parties will thoroughly discuss the long-standing Turkish-Libyan relations and steps that can be taken to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries," the office said in a statement.

The meeting will be held in Istanbul and also be focused on the regional and international agendas, the presidential office added.

Earlier in March, the Libyan parliament approved the composition of the Government of National Unity (GNU). The 26-strong cabinet, which was borne out of UN-mediated talks, is said to be free of people who served in Libya's previous governments.

The interim GNU was created to replace two rival administrations in the country's east and west and will be in charge until the national elections that are scheduled for December 24.