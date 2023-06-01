UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan May Announce New Cabinet Composition On June 3 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will announce a new cabinet composition on the evening of June 3, but will not dismiss members of parliament to avoid possible risks in the commissions, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Thursday.

The report said that Erdogan would be sworn in at 2 p.m.

local time (11:00 GMT) in the Turkish parliament on Saturday and would announce the cabinet's composition at 10 p.m. in the Cankaya Mansion later in the day.

The re-elected president will not dismiss the lawmakers because 16 members of his former cabinet were elected members of parliament, the report added.

On Sunday, Erdogan secured victory over Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential election, after coming short of defeating his main rival in the first round on May 14.

