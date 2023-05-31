UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan May Completely Reshuffle His Cabinet After Reelection- Reports

May 31, 2023

Turkey's Erdogan May Completely Reshuffle His Cabinet After Reelection- Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has devised a roadmap for his new five-year term and may completely change the composition of his cabinet and announce it on June 3, media reported on Wednesday.

The last meeting of Erdogan's current cabinet will take place at 12:30 GMT on Wednesday to discuss economy as one of the most important issues on the agenda, Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber reported.

On Sunday, Erdogan secured victory over Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential election, after coming short of defeating his main rival in the first round on May 14.

