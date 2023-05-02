ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The presidential election in Turkey may be held in two rounds, possibly resulting in the victory of incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the Turkish opposition alliance, by 2.8 percentage points, a poll conducted by the Optimar research center showed on Tuesday.

Erdogan may obtain 51.4% of votes, while Kilicdaroglu may receive 48.6% of them, the poll found after the respondents answered the question on which candidate they would choose between the two, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported, citing the poll.

The survey also showed that the ruling Justice and Development Party may garner 34.

7% of votes, while the opposition Republican People's Party 32.1%, with the rest of votes distributed among other parties.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election.