ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad, who is paying a visit to Ankara, the Turkish president's administration said in a statement following the dismissal of claims about Erdogan's alleged death.

On Wednesday, Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan, told Sputnik that the rumors about the president having passed away were false. Aktay explained that Erdogan had been on vacation.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Prime Minister of Malaysia Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, who is in Turkey for an official visit, at Ankara Esenboga Airport," the presidential administration said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The statement is accompanied by photos of Erdogan and bin Mohamad taken during their meeting.