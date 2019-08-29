ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday did not rule out purchasing Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets from Russia instead of the United States' F-35 planes in the wake of the United States' decision to suspend Turkey participation in its F-35 program.

"Why not? We did not arrive in vain. After we learn the United States' final decision [on F-35 jets], we will make our own moves ... The market which allows us to meet our needs is large," Erdogan told Turkish reporters when asked about the possibility of purchasing Su-35 and Su-57 from Russia instead of F-35 jets, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The president talked to the journalists on board his plane as he was returning from his official visit to Russia where he attended an international MAKS aviation show where the fighter jets were showcased.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.