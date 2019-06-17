(@imziishan)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday paid tribute to former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a court session, calling him a "martyr.""May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," said Erdogan, who had forged close ties with Morsi.