Turkey's Erdogan Pays Tribute To 'martyr' Morsi After His Death

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:39 PM

Turkey's Erdogan pays tribute to 'martyr' Morsi after his death

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday paid tribute to former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a court session, calling him a "martyr

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday paid tribute to former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a court session, calling him a "martyr.""May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," said Erdogan, who had forged close ties with Morsi.

