ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that efforts of both Russia and Turkey helped stop fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Thanks to our joint efforts with Russia we succeeded in stopping bloodshed in Karabakh and reaching an agreement that had remained elusive for 30 years," Erdogan said at Halifax International Security Forum.

Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on a ceasefire-monitoring center on November 11 that will be home to their "joint peacekeeping mission," the Turkish president added.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow and Ankara would cooperate on Karabakh through an Azerbaijan-based center but denied there would be a joint peacekeeping force.