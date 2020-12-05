UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Presents Domestic Engine for Gokbey Helicopter in Import Replacement Push

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented TEI-TS1400 turboshaft engine designed by Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) to decrease the country's dependence on the import of engines for its indigenous Gokbey multipurpose helicopter.

"There are not so many countries in the world, which have a voice in the sphere of engine production technology. Finally, our TEI company is on its way to develop, produce and sell engines all over the world. With these projects, we are entering a new era in the defense industry. Step by step, we are approaching our aim to make Turkey a center for designing and manufacturing of all types of engines, particularly in aviation," Erdogan said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of a design center for TEI-TS1400.

According to the president, Turkey is also developing engines for new armored vehicles, drones and missiles.

"We will follow our own way until we create all engines for the defense industry," Erdogan added.

TEI-TS1400 is a 1400 hp turboshaft engine that has been designed by 250 Turkish engineers for eight years. During the ceremony, the test run of the engine was carried out.

Gokbey multipurpose helicopter was designed by Turkish Aerospace Industries for both domestic and foreign markets. The helicopter is able to carry up to 12 passengers and also can be used as cargo and emergency helicopter. The first prototype of the helicopter performed its flight in 2018. Its serial production is planned for 2021.

